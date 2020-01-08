Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Reaches $0.0004

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $554,281.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.41 or 0.05820139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,879,296,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

