Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Tops $19.17 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $19.17 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Binance, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,006,116 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, BCEX, Neraex, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

