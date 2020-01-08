Needham & Company LLC Lowers Waters (NYSE:WAT) to Underperform

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of WAT opened at $231.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $188.66 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. Waters’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Waters by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

