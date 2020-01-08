NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $82.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $336.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,645,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,248,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,682,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,082,000 after buying an additional 276,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,230 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

