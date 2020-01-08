Neutron 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Neutron has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Neutron has a market capitalization of $299,020.00 and $5.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

