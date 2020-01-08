Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 2,604 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in United Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 197,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,718 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 878,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 108.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 77,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.46. 168,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,395. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $107.35 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average of $138.25.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

