Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 7,050 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 349.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $41,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. 752,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.