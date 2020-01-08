Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,530,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,774.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.58.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.85 on Wednesday, reaching $331.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,292,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,671. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $319.55 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

