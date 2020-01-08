Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,398,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,155,342. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $249.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

