Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,092,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.90.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.01. 2,195,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.22 and its 200-day moving average is $170.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $148.61 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.