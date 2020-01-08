Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.24% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 82,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. 977,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,311. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $32,866.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.