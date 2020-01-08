Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,897 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. 1,084,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,281,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

