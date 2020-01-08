Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $8.68 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.70. 2,491,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.73 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

