Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,576,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,189. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

