Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.25.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.12. 167,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $134.32 and a one year high of $183.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

