Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 130.4% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.72. 3,859,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,856. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $172.00 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60. The company has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

