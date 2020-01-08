Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 2,075 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,204,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,694,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.30. 6,255,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,751. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $176.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,242 shares of company stock valued at $61,928,505. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.