Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 114,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 183,638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $40.66. 34,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,260. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

