Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 99.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 87,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,465,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

JEC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 619,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

