Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) CFO Sells $333,840.00 in Stock

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew H. Galligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $1,324,680.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.97. 161,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,344. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 0.38. Nevro Corp has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.50.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Nevro by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Nevro by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nevro by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

