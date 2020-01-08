New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Insider Purchases £3,365.82 in Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) insider Michael David Barnard bought 4,878 shares of New Century AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £3,365.82 ($4,427.55).

Shares of NCA stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 69 ($0.91). 4,878 shares of the stock traded hands. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of $5.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.55.

About New Century AIM VCT

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

