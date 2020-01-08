New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

New Look Vision Group stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.63 million and a P/E ratio of 30.08. New Look Vision Group has a twelve month low of C$28.81 and a twelve month high of C$35.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.90.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$74.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.80 million.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

