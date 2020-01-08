Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newriver Reit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.01).

Shares of NRR stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 198.80 ($2.62). 712,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.59 million and a P/E ratio of -9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.66. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

