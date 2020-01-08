NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NEWT opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $453.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.21.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

