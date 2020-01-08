Newton Coin Project Reaches Market Cap of $82,396.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $82,396.00 and $10.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and cfinex. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,395,037,980 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, cfinex, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.