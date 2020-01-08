NIX Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. NIX has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $81,103.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $24.68 and $24.43. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,327.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.01712906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.02865146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00562942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00685824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010840 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00382241 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

