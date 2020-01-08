Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0350

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Noir has a total market cap of $708,392.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded 105.1% higher against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,243,975 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.