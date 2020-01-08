Noku 24 Hour Volume Reaches $421.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Noku has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Noku has a market cap of $409,535.00 and $421.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Noku Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

