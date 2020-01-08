Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Trimmed by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after purchasing an additional 508,554 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,898,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,490,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.25.

Shares of NOC traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.01 and a fifty-two week high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

