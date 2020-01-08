Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

NVU.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Northview Apartment REIT from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Northview Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of NVU.UN opened at C$29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Northview Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$23.96 and a 12 month high of C$30.75.

Northview Apartment REIT Company Profile

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.