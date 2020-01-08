Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after purchasing an additional 248,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 116.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 161,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,097 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

