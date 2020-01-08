Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. 229,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 96,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

