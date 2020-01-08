Novacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $743.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Novacoin has a market cap of $760,840.00 and $743.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00049733 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00075311 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,358.36 or 1.00097610 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00053984 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001552 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

