Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Reduced by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.47. 97,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,008. The firm has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $95.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

