NPCoin Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $3,719.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002413 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

