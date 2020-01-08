NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.08. NRG Energy reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 915.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $7.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after buying an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after buying an additional 1,404,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,844,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,207,000 after buying an additional 660,020 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,546,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

