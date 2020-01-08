Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

