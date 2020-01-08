NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given News Sentiment Rating of 3.00

News stories about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted NVIDIA’s ranking:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.85. 3,720,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,690. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $241.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

