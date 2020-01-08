Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

OXY opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $21,620,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

