OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 574,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 409,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 3,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

