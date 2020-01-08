Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,684,076.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $115,448.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,821.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,809 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,031. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Omnicell by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 108,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,420. Omnicell has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

