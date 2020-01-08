Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMCL. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Omnicell stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,744. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,684,076.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,534 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $115,448.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,821.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,809 shares of company stock worth $5,308,191. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Omnicell by 22.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 55.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

