Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 533.33 ($7.02).

OTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

LON:OTB opened at GBX 476.66 ($6.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 465.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 437.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $631.90 million and a PE ratio of 40.06. On The Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.58).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0000221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. On The Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

