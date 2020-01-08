Ondori (RSTR) Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Ondori has a market cap of $3.14 million and $207.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ondori has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000741 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, DragonEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

