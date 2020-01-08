ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of ONE Gas worth $39,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.47. 6,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

