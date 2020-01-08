OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Kucoin, BitForex and IDEX. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $325,336.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.05898432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026461 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034948 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001179 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,640,465 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, UEX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

