OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. OneMain posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 204,790 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 85.0% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 691,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 5,032.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 844,817 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in OneMain by 47.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 800,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in OneMain by 71.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 319,388 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,416. OneMain has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.