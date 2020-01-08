Opal (OPAL) Market Capitalization Tops $88,882.00

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Opal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Opal has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opal has a total market cap of $88,882.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003644 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001033 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal Coin Profile

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam.

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

