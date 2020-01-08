Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.32.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.65. The stock had a trading volume of 339,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.80. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $208.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

