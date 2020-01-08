OptiToken Tops One Day Volume of $349.00 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. OptiToken has a total market cap of $161,502.00 and $349.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptiToken has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One OptiToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00179402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.01369990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00117653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OptiToken Token Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,807,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,087,045 tokens. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io.

OptiToken Token Trading

OptiToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptiToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

